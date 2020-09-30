Advertisement

We are dry for the rest of the work week

Wednesday Futurecast
Wednesday Futurecast(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Temperatures are in the upper-40s to low-50s across our area under clear skies. Patchy light fog is possible in spots this morning, but no widespread issues are expected. We look to see plenty of sunshine on our Wednesday with temperatures climbing into the upper-70s. We look to see clear skies overnight with Thursday morning lows in the mid-50s.

We look to see lots of sunshine on our Thursday with high temperatures returning to the low-80s. A dry cold front will move through late-Thursday/early-Friday, and this will bring cooler temperatures Friday and Saturday. High temperatures will be in the low-70s on Friday, and morning lows by Saturday will drop all the way down into the upper-40s across our entire area.

High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies. A weak cold front will move through on Sunday, but this one will actually bring a few showers to our area on our Sunday. The cold air behind the frontal passage will miss our area, so high temperatures will warm into the low-80s on Monday and Tuesday.

