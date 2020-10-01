Advertisement

ADPH: More than 2,500 people have died from COVID-19 as over 155K test positive and more than 67K recover

Alabama has 2,405 deaths due to coronavirus have been confirmed, with 143 more probable deaths.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 2,548 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama. The state says 2,405 of those deaths are confirmed to coronavirus while 143 are probable.

The ADPH reports there have been 155,744 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 138,162 being confirmed and 17,582 being probable. There have been 1,138,732 diagnostic tests conducted and 58,605 antibody tests. These numbers are as of October 1.

In the last 14 days, 105,563 people have been tested and 14,649 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 20,308 confirmed positives.

Here’s a look at the numbers from a 4-county region of west Alabama:

CountyCasesDeaths# Tested
Choctaw357121596
Sumter436212564
Marengo731195433
Pickens674155048

The health department also reports 67,948 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 17,257 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Sept. 26, there were 776 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.

