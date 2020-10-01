City of Meridian Arrest Report October 1, 2020
ARREST REPORT
MARY A ROBBINS, 1952
1927 22ND AVE HTS MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT; WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
KANDY SCARBROUGH, 1957
4117 CAUSEYVILLE RD MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING
MICHAEL MOORE, 1989
HOMELESS
PUBLIC DRUNK
MILES DEAN, 1978
3125 6TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT
FRANKIE E PRUITT, 1980
2711 11TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 30, 2020, at 6:00 AM to October 1, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:55 AM on September 30, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1500 block of 25th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:06 PM on September 30, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3200 block of 24th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 9:03 AM on September 30, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:36 PM on September 30, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4600 block of Paulding Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 6:25 PM on September 30, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Highland Park Drive. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
