City of Meridian Arrest Report October 1, 2020

ARREST REPORT

MARY A ROBBINS, 1952

1927 22ND AVE HTS MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT; WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2

KANDY SCARBROUGH, 1957

4117 CAUSEYVILLE RD MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

MICHAEL MOORE, 1989

HOMELESS

PUBLIC DRUNK

MILES DEAN, 1978

3125 6TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT

FRANKIE E PRUITT, 1980

2711 11TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

GIVING FALSE INFORMATION

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 30, 2020, at 6:00 AM to October 1, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 9:55 AM on September 30, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1500 block of 25th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 8:06 PM on September 30, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3200 block of 24th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 9:03 AM on September 30, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 2:36 PM on September 30, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4600 block of Paulding Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 6:25 PM on September 30, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Highland Park Drive. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.