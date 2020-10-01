Cold front brings reinforcing chill Thursday night and Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Another cold front is on track to move through Mississippi and Alabama on Thursday.

This evening will be clear, and we will cool into the mid-60s by 10 PM. The rest of the night will be clear. The low temperature Thursday morning will be near 54 degrees. Thursday will be mostly sunny. A few clouds may mark the passage of a cold front that will be otherwise uneventful. Ahead of the cold front, we will warm to 81 degrees for a high. Colder air will arrive Thursday night and Friday morning.

Friday morning’s low will be near 50 degrees. Saturday morning will hit the bottom at 46 degrees. Friday afternoon will warm to 73 degrees for a high. The evening will be cool enough to take a jacket to high school football games on Friday. The games will start with comfortable upper 60s and cool quickly. That means you won’t necessarily need a jacket early, but you may want it later.

Sunday through Wednesday is subject to some tropical influence, so some significant changes are possible over time. Direct impact from a tropical system is not currently expected. There is some indication that a system could pass south of us and be just close enough to throw some moisture in our direction. It may end up only meaning a small increase in clouds and very little otherwise. It’s even possible that the system doesn’t even materialize. We will monitor the disturbance and let you know if it’s an issue.

