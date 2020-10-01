Cold front reinforces chill beneath tonight’s full moon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Morning chill is going to become chillier, and afternoon warmth is going to become less warm.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

A cold front will pass through Mississippi and Alabama tonight. This evening will be clear. We will cool to the low-to-mid 60s by 10 PM. The rest of the night will be clear beneath the full moon. The low temperature by morning will be near 49 degrees. Friday will be sunny and cool. A couple of spots can hit 70 degrees for a high, especially south of Interstate 20, but most areas will struggle to reach 70.

FOOTBALL FRIDAY FORECAST

Football Friday is going to become cool quickly. You may not want a jacket when you first go out to the game, but you may want it before halftime. Kickoff happens beneath a clear sky with temperatures in the lower 60s. We will cool to the 50s before halftime, and we will be down to the mid-50s by the fourth quarter.

WEEKEND FORECAST

The weekend is also right around the corner. Saturday will be the coolest morning before steady warming begins. A developing tropical system will pass to our south early next week. Right now, it doesn’t look to be an issue for us, but it may be close enough to throw a few extra clouds our way. If anything changes, we will let you know.

ABOUT THE FULL MOON

It is the Harvest Moon, which is the full moon closest to the Autumnal Equinox. Moonrise is at 6:59 PM. Moonset is Friday morning at 7:24 AM. The next full moon will be October 31. That second full moon in a single calendar month is known as the Blue Moon and only rarely occurs.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.