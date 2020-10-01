County Road 11: Local Tattoo Artist can be seen in You Tube Reality Show

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Billy Lyons has owned a tattoo shop in Meridian for several years. He also has a passion for motorcycles. In the past year, he’s been able to parlay his love for the two into a spot in a rising reality show that’s gaining worldwide popularity on You Tube.

Billy “Spacey” Lyons of Meridian has had a life-long love affair with tattoos and motorcycles. So when he got a chance to take part in the You Tube reality series “Tattoos and Turnpikes”, he jumped in head first. The show is basically about a set of friends who set out on a 21-day journey to find out what life is actually like in tattoo parlors and motorcycle shops across the Southern part of the United States.

“And we ended up filming the show with them and they wanted to do the show with me here in Meridian," said Spacey. " So the next day they met us up here and we did a whole show with them. At the end of the show, Dave asked me if I would ride with them and be on the show with them.”

The show has been a hit on You Tube and has even drawn international viewers from places like Australia and the U.K. It’s also brought about interest and offers from cable networks.

“And there were offers like hey we’ll give you all this money and we’ll put you on and you’ll be famous. That wasn’t what we wanted to do. What we want to do is show real lives and real honesty and real ups and downs of being on the road.”

As far as the immediate future, Spacey is spending time at his tattoo shop in downtown Meridian and plans on reuniting with his band of brothers in to begin filming a new season of Tattoos and Turnpikes

“You know we’re getting a bunch of feedback and everybody says the same thing. We love the realness of the show. So I think that’s the allure of it.”

Billy Spacey Lyons. Tattoo artist and motorcycle enthusiast, and now, emerging reality TV star. Living out a dream--on two wheels.

