COVID-19 in Mississippi: 98,886 cases, 2,979 deaths reported by health dept.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 98,886. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 696 new cases and 10 new deaths Thursday.

So far, 2,979 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests done in the state totals 823,185 as of September 27. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 89,737 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 615 49 87 26 Kemper 291 15 39 9 Lauderdale 2090 126 260 73 Neshoba 1620 104 115 37 Newton 783 24 39 8 Watyne 918 21 59 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

