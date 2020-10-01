Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 98,886 cases, 2,979 deaths reported by health dept.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 696 new cases and 10 new deaths Thursday.
By WLBT Digital
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 98,886. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 696 new cases and 10 new deaths Thursday.

So far, 2,979 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests done in the state totals 823,185 as of September 27. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 89,737 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke615498726
Kemper29115399
Lauderdale209012626073
Neshoba162010411537
Newton78324398
Watyne918215910

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

ADPH: More than 2,500 people have died from COVID-19 as over 155K test positive and more than 67K recover

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBRC Staff
The state says 2,405 deaths due to coronavirus have been confirmed, with 143 more probable deaths.

Coronavirus

Push to bring coronavirus vaccines to the poor faces trouble

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARIA CHENG and LORI HINNANT
In one of the biggest obstacles, rich countries have locked up most of the world’s potential vaccine supply through 2021, and the U.S. and others have refused to join the project, called Covax.

Coronavirus

High demand for flu shots? Experts hope to avoid ‘twindemic’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A record number of flu vaccine doses are on the way, between 194 million and 198 million for the U.S. alone.

National

NFL postpones Steelers-Titans after 2 more positive tests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL said a new game date would be announced “shortly.”

National

US layoffs remain elevated as 837,000 seek jobless aid

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Many employers, especially small retailers, hotels, restaurants, airlines and entertainment venues, are still struggling.

National Politics

Pelosi and Mnuchin have ‘extensive’ talks on COVID relief

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have wrapped up an “extensive conversation” on a huge COVID-19 rescue package.

National

Stimulus relief steams forward as COVID strikes NFL

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
COVID stimulus relief negotiations are back on the table as the virus strikes the NFL hard, postponing a major face-off this Sunday.

Coronavirus

Hospitals feel squeeze as coronavirus spikes in Midwest

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. is averaging more than 40,000 new confirmed cases a day.

State

Alabama authorizes several changes related to election

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WSFA Staff
The opening of absentee ballots, for tabulation, may begin at 7 a.m. on Election Day.

Coronavirus

Gov. Reeves lifts statewide mask mandate

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
A new, less restrictive order will be in effect until Nov. 11.