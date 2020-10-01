Advertisement

Freda Ruth Starnes Smith

Freda Ruth Starnes Smith
By Letisha Young
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Freda Ruth Starnes Smith will be Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Chunky Cemetery. Reverend Becky Smith will be officiating. Mrs. Smith, 90, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her residence in Chunky. Stephens Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care.

Mrs. Freda was a sweet lady who loved to laugh and enjoyed having company over and feeding them. Some of her nieces claim she made the best fried chicken in the world. She was a member of Chunky Methodist Church; she loved the Lord and knew just exactly where she was going when she left this world.

She is survived by a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Wilton and Lessie Starnes; her husband Dewey Smith; a daughter Sheila K. Smith; 3 brothers and 5 sisters.

Friends may sign the online register at www.stephensfunerals.com

Stephens Funeral Home

Latest News

Obits

Mr. Steven James “Steve” Anderson

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Steven James "Steve" Anderson

Obits

Mr. O. C. Bradley

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
O. C. Bradley

Obits

Jacquelyn Delano Hill Sessions

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Jacquelyn Delano Hill Sessions

Community

Local officials react to statewide mask mandate

Updated: 19 hours ago
Local officials react to the mask mandate being allowed to expire.

Latest News

Community

Meridian extends local mask mandate

Updated: 20 hours ago
Mayor Percy Bland announced that masks will still be required for the city of Meridian until October 31.

Obits

Erma Elise “Lisa” Jenkins

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Erma Elise “Lisa” Jenkins

Obits

Titus Michael “Mike” White

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Titus Michael "Mike" White

Obits

Mr. Raymond “Peanut” Hill

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Raymond "Peanut" Hill

Obits

Mrs. Alcinda Gates

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Alcinda Gates

Obits

Mrs. Mrs. Elise Leach

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Elise Leach