Graveside services for Freda Ruth Starnes Smith will be Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Chunky Cemetery. Reverend Becky Smith will be officiating. Mrs. Smith, 90, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her residence in Chunky. Stephens Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care.

Mrs. Freda was a sweet lady who loved to laugh and enjoyed having company over and feeding them. Some of her nieces claim she made the best fried chicken in the world. She was a member of Chunky Methodist Church; she loved the Lord and knew just exactly where she was going when she left this world.

She is survived by a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Wilton and Lessie Starnes; her husband Dewey Smith; a daughter Sheila K. Smith; 3 brothers and 5 sisters.

Friends may sign the online register at www.stephensfunerals.com