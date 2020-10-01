Funeral services for Grady B. “Stick” Martin, Jr., 80, of Womack Hill will be held Friday, October 2, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at Womack Hill Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Womack Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church two hours prior to the service.

Mr. Martin passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at Mobile Infirmary. He was born February 24, 1940, in Womack Hill to Grady B. Martin, Sr. and Lucye Mae Daniels Martin.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from Georgia Pacific in Pennington after 43 years of service. He was a foreman on the #3 paper machine.

Stick, as most people knew him, loved his family dearly, especially his wife and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He taught them that God and family come first above everything else in life. Also, everyone who knew him knew that he was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide fan.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Faye Martin of Womack Hill; daughter, Mitzi Bryars (Tim) of Millry, AL; grandchildren, Morgan Howard (Spencer) of Millry; Hunter Bryars (Tehya) of Womack Hill; great-grandsons, Jase and Jake Howard of Millry; great-granddaughter, Charlie Bryars of Womack Hill; sister, Nellie Becker of Atlanta; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Grady Martin, Sr. and Lucye Mae Martin; son, Michael Martin; grandson, Parker Bryars; and great-granddaughter, Mary Grace Howard; and brothers, Robbie, Carl, and William Martin.

Pallbearers: Ronnie Cox, Mike Cox, Tim Maten, Earl Ray Mason, Terry Becker, and Dusty Delmarter. Honorary Pallbearers: Dr. James A. Hassell, Ronald Martin, Richard Downey, Bobby Bryars, Charles Collins, Scott Sturtz, Dave Sturtz, Arnold Singley, Scott Wigley, Wayne Slayton, Harold Agee, Avery Seyers, Greg Jenkins, and Harry Donald.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (StJude.org)

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

302 Vanity Fair Avenue

P.O. Box 705

Butler, Alabama 36904

PHONE: 205-45-2515

FAX: 205-459-4850