Jacquelyn Delano Hill Sessions, 84, of Meridian, MS., passed away peacefully on Sep. 29, 2020. Mrs. Sessions was born Aug. 29, 1936 in Lauderdale County, where she worked many years as a surgical scrub technician at Anderson’s Hospital. “Jackie” was known for her sweet smile and caring ways. Her door was always open to anyone needing help and encouragement. She was a writer, painter, and crafter, giving many of her creations to others. She shared her Christian love and faith through her poetry and words of wisdom. Time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant so much. She was a wonderful, loving “Moma, Mamaw, and Big Mamaw” who loved them all “big as the world!”

Mrs. Sessions was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, James Sessions, parents T.R. and Verna Hill, sisters Velma White (Dusty) and Jeanette Kern, daughter-in-law Marsha Ethridge, as well as three infant children, Rosa, Lisa, and James.

She is survived by her son Ricky Ethridge, daughter Brenda Wright (Ronald), grandchildren Jared Wright (Audrey), Anna McHan (Matt), Caleb Wright, Rebecca Ethridge and David Ethridge. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Miles, Lane, Josie, Brooks and Brynlee Jac, brother-in-law Cecil Kern, and many special nieces and nephews and life-long best friend Peggy Grace.

Private graveside services will be Friday, October 2, 2020 at Meridian Memorial Park Cemetery. Bro. Ron Cooper will be officiating. Stephens Funeral Home is handling her arrangements. Pallbearers will be Jared Wright, Caleb Wright, David Ethridge, Matt McHan, Kevin Ethridge and Chuck Grace.

Online condolences may be given at www.stephensfunerals.com