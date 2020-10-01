Advertisement

Judge says government’s suit over Bolton book can proceed

A copy of "The Room Where It Happened," by former national security adviser John Bolton, is photographed at the White House, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Washington.
A copy of "The Room Where It Happened," by former national security adviser John Bolton, is photographed at the White House, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By ERIC TUCKER
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration can move forward with its lawsuit against former national security adviser John Bolton over his tell-all book, a judge ruled Thursday in denying a request to dismiss the complaint.

The Justice Department alleges that Bolton’s book, “The Room Where It Happened” contains classified information, and the government sued in June to try to prevent the release. Though the book was published as scheduled, a suit accusing Bolton of breaking contracts with the government by disclosing classified information and by failing to complete a required prepublication review can proceed, U.S District Judge Royce Lamberth said in a 27-page opinion.

The Justice Department, the judge wrote, “plausibly pleads that Bolton breached those obligations.” A lawyer for Bolton did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The book, which details Bolton’s 17 months as Trump’s national security adviser, contains descriptions of conversations with foreign leaders that could be seen as politically damaging to the president. Those include accounts that Trump tied providing military aid to Ukraine to that country’s willingness to conduct investigations into Democratic rival Joe Biden and Biden’s son Hunter, and that Trump asked China’s President Xi Jinping to help his reelection prospects.

Lamberth in June denied the government’s request for an injunction to block the book from being published, given that thousands of copies had already been distributed. But he also scolded Bolton for moving ahead with the book’s publication without waiting for formal, written authorization that the book had been cleared.

Bolton’s lawyers have said he worked for months for a White House career official to ensure that the manuscript was carefully screened and that he received verbal clearance last April that the book no longer contained classified material. But White House officials conducted a second review that they said identified classified information still in the book.

The case took a notable turn when a lawyer for that career official, Ellen Knight, submitted a statement that said that Knight had advised National Security Council lawyers that she intended to clear the book for publication, but she was told to take no action and to tell Bolton that the process was “ongoing.”

Weeks later, she learned that a White House official who she says had no previous classification experience had been instructed to conduct a second review of the manuscript. That official, Michael Ellis, flagged hundreds of passages that he believed were still classified. Knight disagreed with that conclusion and considered the re-review to be “fundamentally flawed,” according to the filing.

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Man’s carjacking captured on Facebook Live in D.C.

Updated: moments ago
|
By WJLA Staff
Warkaw Anagaw regularly broadcasts his opposition of the Ethiopian government. However, his stream was interrupted Sunday by two men with guns.

National Politics

Doctors ask Supreme Court to strike down Trump abortion rule

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The nation’s largest doctors' group on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to strike down a Trump administration rule that’s had a far-reaching impact on family planning by prohibiting taxpayer-funded clinics from referring women for abortions.

National

H&M to close 250 stores in 2021

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
H&M has 5,000 stores worldwide. Nearly 600 of them are in the United States.

State

Miss. Legislature returns to revise plans for COVID-19 relief money

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The state received over $1 billion from Congress and any funds that go unspent must be reallocated.

County Road 11

County Road 11: Local Tattoo Artist can be seen in You Tube Reality Show

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Local tattoo artist Billy "Spacey" Lyons can been seen on the You Tube reality show "Tattoos & Turnpikes"

Latest News

National

Suburban NY diocese files for bankruptcy amid abuse lawsuits

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 200 lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by clergy members have been filed against the diocese since the 2019 passage of New York’s Child Victims Act.

State

Skip the Line now available statewide

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety offers an online appointment system.

National

Man’s search in Colorado for missing sister ends

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By KRDO Staff
Trained dogs alerted authorities to the scent of human remains on three separate properties, but none resulted in leads in the Suzanne Morphew case.

National

Man's search for missing sister in Colorado ends

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
Andrew Moorman's sister, Suzanne Morphew, has been missing since Mother's Day.

National

Court: Amazon not liable in teen’s powdered caffeine death

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Retail giant Amazon can’t be held responsible under current Ohio product liability law in the death of a high school senior who ingested powdered caffeine, the state Supreme Court said Thursday.

National Politics

White House ups bid in last-ditch COVID talks with Congress

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
The White House is backing a $400 per week pandemic jobless benefit and is dangling the possibility of a COVID-19 relief bill above $1.5 trillion as last-ditch, pre-election negotiations hit a critical phase Thursday.