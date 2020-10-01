Lamar girls soccer ready for the playoffs

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After beating Magnolia Heights 8-1 Monday, the Lamar girl’s soccer team locked up the number one seed in next week’s Division II playoffs.

The Lady Raiders have one final regular-season game left against Jackson Academy at home before the playoffs begin. If they win the game, they will have gone undefeated at home.

“It’s really exciting we came out this year with a goal to just be able to stay on top and stay on our game and we were very successful,” said senior Lydia Hutcherson.

This team is no stranger to being the number one seed going into the playoffs.

“It’s amazing for the past two to three years we have actually locked it up so its up,” said senior Wyatt Davidson. “Especially my senior year with all these great people it’s just so amazing to be number one.”

The first round of the playoffs begins October 6.

