Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 1, 2020

(WTOK)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arrests

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 1, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 1, 2020

Local

Update: Suspect in custody, shooting at Philadelphia Burger King

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting reported at Burger King in Philadelphia early Thursday.

Arrests

Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 30, 2020

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 30, 2020

Arrests

City of Meridian Arrest Report September 30, 2020

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:15 AM CDT
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 30, 2020

Latest News

Arrests

City of Meridian Arrest Report September 29, 2020

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 29, 2020

Arrests

Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 29, 2020

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 29, 2020

News

Second arrest made in August armed robbery

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT
Meridian police have arrested and charged a man in connection with an August 26 armed robbery.

News

Kidnapping, assault suspect turns himself in

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT
The search for kidnapping suspect Terence Desmond Brown. 31, is over. Authorities say he turned himself in Monday.

Arrests

City of Meridian Arrest Report September 28, 2020

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 28, 2020

Arrests

Kemper County Arrest Report September 28, 2020

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:01 PM CDT
Kemper County Arrest Report September 28, 2020