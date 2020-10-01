Lawmakers meet with SCOTUS nominee

Washington D.C. (WTOK) - Lawmakers have been reacting to President Trump’s nomination for the vacant seat on Supreme Court.

Mississippi Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith says she is excited about Amy Coney Barrett being the nominee. Hyde-Smith met with Barrett at the White House Wednesday and had the opportunity to discuss issues like her background and the committee hearing process.

“I’m really pleased that I know all the attributes she brings to the table. The most important thing about this is being able to be fair, unbiased and interpreting the law and applying it accordingly,” Hyde-Smith said.

Hyde-Smith says Barrett is a great role model for young girls and is someone everyone should support as the nominee.

“It was just a really good conversation about women in general. I told her that we are standing on the shoulders of women that came before us. She’s just providing another pair of shoulders for young girls all over the country to stand on,” Hyde-Smith explained. “We are very lucky to have her. She is very competent, a charming young lady with a broad perspective with true values, true concern and an ambition to make this a better country.”

This amazing wife and mother has a servant’s heart. I am confident the Senate will confirm Judge Barrett after a review of her qualifications and background. I certainly pray for her and her family during this process.https://t.co/IJNAy52Qp7 — Cindy Hyde-Smith (@cindyhydesmith) October 1, 2020

Mississippi Republican Sen. Roger Wicker also met with Judge Barrett. He said he’s “delighted” with her nomination and that she shares a judicial philosophy that he appreciates.

Today I met with Judge Amy Coney Barrett. She is exceptionally qualified to be our nation’s newest Supreme Court Justice. I look forward to supporting her through the Senate’s confirmation process. https://t.co/ce3X2IZzr7 — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) October 1, 2020

“I have seven grandchildren, five granddaughters, and I think you’re going to be an inspiration to those five granddaughters,” said Wicker.

Sen. Wicker meets with Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett (Sen. Roger Wicker's Office)

Barrett met with Alabama Republican Sen. Richard Shelby, who is also supporting her nomination.

After speaking with Judge Barrett, I am confident that she is the right choice to serve on the Supreme Court. Judge Barrett is exceptionally qualified for this role and maintains strong conservative values and a deep commitment to our Constitution. https://t.co/d71aYCHUkb — Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) September 30, 2020

The confirmation process will begin Oct. 12.

