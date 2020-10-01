Advertisement

Lawmakers meet with SCOTUS nominee

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith meets with SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett
Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith meets with SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett(WTOK)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT
Washington D.C. (WTOK) - Lawmakers have been reacting to President Trump’s nomination for the vacant seat on Supreme Court.

Mississippi Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith says she is excited about Amy Coney Barrett being the nominee. Hyde-Smith met with Barrett at the White House Wednesday and had the opportunity to discuss issues like her background and the committee hearing process.

“I’m really pleased that I know all the attributes she brings to the table. The most important thing about this is being able to be fair, unbiased and interpreting the law and applying it accordingly,” Hyde-Smith said.

Hyde-Smith says Barrett is a great role model for young girls and is someone everyone should support as the nominee.

“It was just a really good conversation about women in general. I told her that we are standing on the shoulders of women that came before us. She’s just providing another pair of shoulders for young girls all over the country to stand on,” Hyde-Smith explained. “We are very lucky to have her. She is very competent, a charming young lady with a broad perspective with true values, true concern and an ambition to make this a better country.”

Mississippi Republican Sen. Roger Wicker also met with Judge Barrett. He said he’s “delighted” with her nomination and that she shares a judicial philosophy that he appreciates.

“I have seven grandchildren, five granddaughters, and I think you’re going to be an inspiration to those five granddaughters,” said Wicker.

Sen. Wicker meets with Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett
Sen. Wicker meets with Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett(Sen. Roger Wicker's Office)

Barrett met with Alabama Republican Sen. Richard Shelby, who is also supporting her nomination.

The confirmation process will begin Oct. 12.

