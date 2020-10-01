Advertisement

Locals react to lottery sales exceeding expectations

Lottery Tickets at the Hampton Inn Shell
Lottery Tickets at the Hampton Inn Shell(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Since the start of the new budget year on July 1, Mississippi lottery sales have exceeded expectations- it has brought in $18.3 million for the state. Local businesses tell us that sales have been great in our area.

“It’s been great. We’ve been having a wonderful time with it. Sales have been high and everything. We have over-exceeded our products and stuff, but we have a lot of room for more," said Taffy Ruffin, the area supervisor for the Hampton Inn Shell. "So y’all come on in next week, we’ve got brand new tickets coming out next Tuesday, so stop by my area: North Hills Sunoco, Toomsuba Sunoco, and the Hampton Shell, we’ve got all the tickets that you need.”

The Shell gas station near the Hampton Inn in Meridian has seen some lucky customers.

“Yes, we have big winners. We even have one’s from $50 on up to $1,000 winners, we even had a $5,000 jackpot winner,” Ruffin said.

Locals we spoke to say they play the lottery often and that it has been a great way to bring in new funds to the state.

“I know that there’s a plan and they are dispersing it. I hope to see a lot go towards education because I know that’s a big need here in Mississippi in particular," said Tina Wood. "So I think it’s just a wonderful program to raise money.”

From November 2019 to June 2020, the state treasury has received $70.7 million from the Mississippi lottery.

