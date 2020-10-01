Mild and sunny on our Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Temperatures are in the low-to-mid-50s on our Thursday morning. Patchy fog is possible in spots, so you may want to leave a few minutes extra time to get to your destination. Any fog will lift by 8 a.m. We’ll see mostly sunny skies on our Thursday with high temperatures climbing into the low-80s.

A dry cold front will move through late-Thursday and bring cooler temperatures for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will fall into the upper-40s and low-50s by sunrise on Friday. Friday will feature lots of sunshine, but temperatures will only top out in the low-70s. Saturday morning will be the coldest we’ve seen in a long time as temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-40s across the area.

Sunshine will continue on our Saturday as high temperatures climb into the mid-70s. A weak cold front will move through on Sunday, bringing with it a chance of a stray shower. Most of us will be dry. The cold air behind the front will miss our area, and we’ll continue to see warming temperatures through the next work week. Highs will be in the low-80s Monday through Wednesday. A stray shower will be possible on Wednesday.

