Advertisement

Mild and sunny on our Thursday

Thursday Day Planner
Thursday Day Planner(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Temperatures are in the low-to-mid-50s on our Thursday morning. Patchy fog is possible in spots, so you may want to leave a few minutes extra time to get to your destination. Any fog will lift by 8 a.m. We’ll see mostly sunny skies on our Thursday with high temperatures climbing into the low-80s.

A dry cold front will move through late-Thursday and bring cooler temperatures for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will fall into the upper-40s and low-50s by sunrise on Friday. Friday will feature lots of sunshine, but temperatures will only top out in the low-70s. Saturday morning will be the coldest we’ve seen in a long time as temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-40s across the area.

Sunshine will continue on our Saturday as high temperatures climb into the mid-70s. A weak cold front will move through on Sunday, bringing with it a chance of a stray shower. Most of us will be dry. The cold air behind the front will miss our area, and we’ll continue to see warming temperatures through the next work week. Highs will be in the low-80s Monday through Wednesday. A stray shower will be possible on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WTOK

Cold front brings reinforcing chill Thursday night and Friday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Another cold front is on track to move through Mississippi and Alabama on Thursday.

Weather

Weather - September 30, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
Weather - September 30, 2020

Weather Forecast

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 30th, 2020

Updated: 23 hours ago
Absolute Splendor Today

Weather

We are dry for the rest of the work week

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
We look to see plenty of sunshine on our Wednesday with temperatures climbing into the upper-70s.

Latest News

WTOK

Chilly mornings complimented by warm afternoon

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
Our Tuesday started with some cool 50s. Our Wednesday could start with some cooler 40s.

Weather

Weather - September 29, 2020

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT
Weather - September 29, 2020

Weather Forecast

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 29th, 2020

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:31 AM CDT
Picture Perfect Day and Cooler

Weather

An overall dry and cool week is ahead

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:35 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
Morning lows may drop into the 40s in spots by Wednesday morning. Lots of sunshine is expected for the rest of the work week.

Weather

Weather - September 28, 2020

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT
Weather - September 28, 2020

WTOK

We could be cool enough for jackets for the first time since May

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
It’s time to dig out jackets for the kids for tomorrow morning. The day won’t be all-day jacket weather, but the chill in the morning will get your attention.