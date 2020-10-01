Miss. Legislature returns to revise plans for COVID-19 relief money

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi lawmakers returned to the State Capitol Thursday to discuss the plans for millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

The state received over $1 billion from Congress and any funds that go unspent must be reallocated.

State Senate President Pro Tempore Dean Kirby said legislators could allocate money into veterans' homes and hospitals or into small businesses.

The federal money is supposed to be spent by late December.