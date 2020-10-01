Memorial services for Mr. Steven James “Steve” Anderson will begin at 2:00 pm Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with the Reverend Dr. Tom Sikes officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Anderson, 68, of Meridian, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Rush Foundation Hospital.

Steve was a longtime employee of Inn-Serve Corp where he was currently serving as a general manager of the Hilton Garden Inn and The Hampton Inn. Steve was a member of Prospect Presbyterian Church and enjoyed traveling and serving on numerous mission trips. He was a devoted family man with a fierce love for each member of his family. He was an animal lover, especially his dogs; in his spare time, he enjoyed golfing with friends and listening to classic rock.

Steve is survived by the mother of his children, Allison Anderson; children, James Bruzy, Erin Anderson, and Katie Springer. Granddaughters Emilie Byers and Avery Springer. One brother, Patrick Anderson (Jacque). Steve also leaves behind his four-legged companion, Ollie, as well as a host of extended family members and friends. Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Dorothy Anderson.

The family suggests memorials be made as donations to East Mississippi Animal Rescue or to Prospect Presbyterian Church in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Facial coverings are required to attend services.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721