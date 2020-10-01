Advertisement

Mr. Steven James “Steve” Anderson

Steven James “Steve” Anderson
Steven James "Steven" Anderson
Steven James "Steven" Anderson(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By Letisha Young
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Memorial services for Mr. Steven James “Steve” Anderson will begin at 2:00 pm Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with the Reverend Dr. Tom Sikes officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Anderson, 68, of Meridian, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Rush Foundation Hospital.

Steve was a longtime employee of Inn-Serve Corp where he was currently serving as a general manager of the Hilton Garden Inn and The Hampton Inn. Steve was a member of Prospect Presbyterian Church and enjoyed traveling and serving on numerous mission trips. He was a devoted family man with a fierce love for each member of his family. He was an animal lover, especially his dogs; in his spare time, he enjoyed golfing with friends and listening to classic rock.

Steve is survived by the mother of his children, Allison Anderson; children, James Bruzy, Erin Anderson, and Katie Springer. Granddaughters Emilie Byers and Avery Springer. One brother, Patrick Anderson (Jacque). Steve also leaves behind his four-legged companion, Ollie, as well as a host of extended family members and friends. Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Dorothy Anderson.

The family suggests memorials be made as donations to East Mississippi Animal Rescue or to Prospect Presbyterian Church in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Facial coverings are required to attend services.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Latest News

Obits

Grady B. “Stick” Martin, Jr

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Grady B. “Stick” Martin, Jr

Obits

Mrs. Nancy Ann Dalton

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Nancy Ann Dalton

Obits

Mr. O. C. Bradley

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
O. C. Bradley

Obits

Freda Ruth Starnes Smith

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Freda Ruth Starnes Smith

Latest News

Obits

Jacquelyn Delano Hill Sessions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Jacquelyn Delano Hill Sessions

Community

Local officials react to statewide mask mandate

Updated: 21 hours ago
Local officials react to the mask mandate being allowed to expire.

Community

Meridian extends local mask mandate

Updated: 21 hours ago
Mayor Percy Bland announced that masks will still be required for the city of Meridian until October 31.

Obits

Erma Elise “Lisa” Jenkins

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Erma Elise “Lisa” Jenkins

Obits

Titus Michael “Mike” White

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Titus Michael "Mike" White

Obits

Mr. Raymond “Peanut” Hill

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Raymond "Peanut" Hill