Funeral services for Mrs. Nancy Ann Dalton will begin at 12 noon Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Northcrest Baptist Church in Meridian with the Reverends Doug Goodman and Dr. Dan Lanier officiating. Private family interment will follow at Center Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Dalton, 57, of Meridian, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at Rush Foundation Hospital of Meridian.

Nancy Dalton was born on June 15, 1963, in Meridian, MS to Lamar and Fredna Catlett. In 1995, she graduated from Meridian Community College as a registered nurse and found her calling as a cardiac catheterization lab nurse. Nancy was married to the love of her life Mr. Terry Dalton.

Nancy lived life to the fullest. She took golf lessons, went zip lining, sky diving, and skiing. Nancy’s favorite past time was going on yearly Dalton family vacations and chasing her grandchildren along the beach. Nancy was blessed with a wonderful group of friends, whom she took yearly girls' trips to various places, enjoyed snowball Sundays, and attended Jazz fest in New Orleans for many years.

Nancy loved the Lord and was a member of Center Grove Baptist Church. She was a devoted grandmother who gave the warmest hugs and shared her contagious smile with everyone she met.

Mrs. Nancy is survived by her children, Chance Dalton, Britaine Harbour (Ty), Joshua Davis (Sarah); Grandchildren, Terri RayAnn Harbour, Skylar Paisley Harbour, and baby Elizabeth Sinclair Davis. Her father, Lamar Catlett (Joy); one sister, Linda Rashid. Nieces Dahlia and Maya Rashid. Brothers-in-law Eddie Dalton (Lisa) and Harun Rashid; and Sister-in-law Darla Mason, as well as a host of extended family and friends.

Mrs. Dalton is preceded in death by her husband Terry Dalton; and Her mother, Fredna Catlett; aunt and uncle, M.J. and Willie Mae Pogue; Father-in -law Charles Dalton, Mother-in-law, Patricia Dalton; sister-in-law Lisa Dalton.

The family requests memorials to be made as donations to American Lung Association in lieu of flowers.

Pallbearers will be Philip Beddingfield, Marcus Young, Cameron Coleman, Eddie Dalton, Lee Allen, and Jay McCans. Honorary Pallbearer will be Mr. Lamar Catlett.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The Dalton Family will receive guests from 11:00 am until 11:45 am prior to funeral rites at Northcrest Baptist Church. Facial coverings are required to attend services.

