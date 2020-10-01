Advertisement

MSU Homecoming Queen is WTOK’s Weekend Meteorologist

Shelby “Mac” Mason was elected MSU Homecoming Queen this week
Mask up with Shelby Mac
Mask up with Shelby Mac(wtok)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK Weekend Meteorologist Shelby Mason was elected 2020 Homecoming Queen at Mississippi State Wednesday.

“I am in awe, said Shelby. "Mississippi State, thank you for the friendships I have made and the love that has been shown to me by making me your 2020 Homecoming Queen. I cannot wait to represent the student body and the Bulldog family”.

Shelby Mason Homecoming Queen MSU
Shelby Mason Homecoming Queen MSU(wtok)

Shelby’s nickname is “Mac." Her campaign platform was “Back the Mac, Mask up with Shelby Mac.” Shelby believes it’s important for students to continue to follow CDC guidelines when it comes to staying healthy and safe during the pandemic.

Shelby said she ran for Homecoming Queen to remind students Mississippi State is a place they can call home, especially during the pandemic.

“We can overcome the difficulties and challenges together," said Shelby. "Mississippi State is our home.”

Shelby is a senior Professional Meteorology student from Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She is minoring in Broadcasting.

WTOK congratulates Shelby on this outstanding honor! Her high school alma mater also tweeted its congratulations.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lawmakers meet with SCOTUS nominee

Updated: 1 hour ago
Republican Miss. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith says she is excited about Amy Coney Barrett being the nominee.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Update: Suspect in custody, shooting at Philadelphia Burger King

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting reported at Burger King in Philadelphia early Thursday.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS

Updated: 3 hours ago

State

Mississippi is the first state to lift mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WLBT Digital
Currently, 35 states have a statewide mask mandate in place. A mask mandate was not enforced in the other 14 states.

News

Locals react to lottery sales exceeding expectations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Mississippi lottery sales have exceeded expectations.

State

Miss. Legislature returns to revise plans for COVID-19 relief money

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The state received over $1 billion from Congress and any funds that go unspent must be reallocated.

County Road 11

County Road 11: Local tattoo artist can be seen in YouTube reality show

Updated: 5 hours ago
Local tattoo artist Billy "Spacey" Lyons can been seen on the You Tube reality show "Tattoos & Turnpikes"