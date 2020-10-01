MSU Homecoming Queen is WTOK’s Weekend Meteorologist

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK Weekend Meteorologist Shelby Mason was elected 2020 Homecoming Queen at Mississippi State Wednesday.

“I am in awe, said Shelby. "Mississippi State, thank you for the friendships I have made and the love that has been shown to me by making me your 2020 Homecoming Queen. I cannot wait to represent the student body and the Bulldog family”.

Shelby Mason Homecoming Queen MSU (wtok)

Shelby’s nickname is “Mac." Her campaign platform was “Back the Mac, Mask up with Shelby Mac.” Shelby believes it’s important for students to continue to follow CDC guidelines when it comes to staying healthy and safe during the pandemic.

Shelby said she ran for Homecoming Queen to remind students Mississippi State is a place they can call home, especially during the pandemic.

“We can overcome the difficulties and challenges together," said Shelby. "Mississippi State is our home.”

Shelby is a senior Professional Meteorology student from Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She is minoring in Broadcasting.

WTOK congratulates Shelby on this outstanding honor! Her high school alma mater also tweeted its congratulations.

Congratulations to Shelby Mac Mason, Siegel Alumni Class of 2017 has been named Mississippi State Homecoming Queen 2020 pic.twitter.com/PaTmo1Xzqz — Siegel High School (@SiegelHighStars) September 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.