Advertisement

One-on-one with Majority Leader McConnell

Sen. Mitch McConnell weighs in on the Supreme Court, coronavirus, Breonna Taylor, and Tuesday’s presidential debate
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., arrive for a news conference about the FBI investigation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., arrive for a news conference about the FBI investigation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Jacquelyn Martin | AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Kyle Midura
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) sits down with Washington Bureau Reporter Kyle Midura. Over the course of a 12-minute interview they discuss the politics and process of seating a new Supreme Court Justice, stalled coronavirus relief negotiations, and the latest questions surrounding the case of Breonna Taylor.

This story will be updated with a full transcript.

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Judge Amy Coney Barrett and filling Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus relief negotiations

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Mississippi is the first state to lift mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WLBT Digital
Currently, 35 states have a statewide mask mandate in place. A mask mandate was not enforced in the other 14 states.

State

Miss. Legislature returns to revise plans for COVID-19 relief money

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The state received over $1 billion from Congress and any funds that go unspent must be reallocated.

Politics

Judge orders changes to Alabama voting laws amid pandemic

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Grass
A federal court issued a ruling Wednesday intended to better protect voters' health amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

State

Mississippi seeks to dismiss lawsuit on elections amid COVID

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Secretary of State Michael Watson and Attorney General Lynn Fitch are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit that seeks to remove some limitations from the state’s absentee voting process.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

Latest News

State

Miss. physicians, doctors encourage Mississippians to vote ‘NO’ against Initiative 65

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT
|
By Justin Dixon
The Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) and American Medical Association (AMA) are urging Mississippians to vote “NO” on Initiative Measure No. 65 this November.

State

Campaigning begins for the In God We Trust flag

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT
Think of the In God We Trust flag as the candidate and Mississippi’s business leaders are now working to organize a campaign of sorts.

State

Alabama breaks record on registered voters

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT
|
By WSFA Staff
Secretary of State John Merrill says 94 percent of all eligible Alabamians are registered to vote.

Politics

Attorney general’s office: Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves properly vetoed parts of bills

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The A.G.'s office filed arguments on behalf of the governor in Hinds County Chancery Court, where Reeves is being sued by the two top leaders of the Mississippi House.

Politics

Mississippi legislators to return by early October, says House Speaker

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn says lawmakers will evaluate how the state is spending coronavirus relief money from the federal government.

State

Mississippi Freedom Caucus asks Gov. Reeves to end executive orders, reform current law

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT
|
By Josh Carter
The Mississippi Freedom Caucus is calling on Gov. Tate Reeves to end the executive orders passed during the COVID-19 pandemic and to reform a current state law.