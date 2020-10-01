Advertisement

Shooting reported at Philadelphia Burger King, suspect being sought

A shooting was reported early Thursday at Burger King in Philadelphia. A suspect was being sought.
A shooting was reported early Thursday at Burger King in Philadelphia. A suspect was being sought.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting at Burger King early Thursday morning. The suspect was being sought.

Newscenter 11 talked with witnesses who said they heard gunshots.

The restaurant is currently closed but the drive-thru lane is open. A detective was interviewing people inside. Sources said police are checking if any surveillance cameras in the area caught images that will help in the investigation.

This story will be updated as we have more information.

