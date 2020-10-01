Advertisement

Skip the Line now available statewide

Outside MHP Troop H in Lauderdale County (Photo Source: WTOK-TV)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s online appointment system called Skip the Line is now active statewide. It was initially tested in Biloxi and Pearl.

Skip the Line includes several components to reduce customer wait times when visiting Driver Service Bureaus.

"Customers are utilizing the other components of the program and have reported shorter wait times. Overall, the program has been highly successful, and we look forward to offering these services to customers throughout the state,” said Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell.

Skip the Line became active as of Thursday and includes:

Online Appointment System: Customers can schedule an appointment online by visiting https://telegov.egov.com/dps. All appointments will be given priority service over walk-in customers.

Skip the Line Cam: Customers can view the lines at all troop locations prior to arriving by visiting https://www.driverservicebureau.dps.ms.gov/live-feeds.

Online/Mail-In Firearm Renewal: All firearm permit renewal applications will be processed by mail. This will eliminate the need to renew in person and the requirement that customers be fingerprinted for a firearm permit renewal. Firearm permit renewal applications are available online at https://www.driverservicebureau.dps.ms.gov/Firearms/Home.

Removal of Alphabet Schedule: All services (including processing of new firearm permits) will be available every day of the week.

For additional information about the “Skip the Line” program, please visit our website at https://www.dps.ms.gov/ or https://www.driverservicebureau.dps.ms.gov/.

