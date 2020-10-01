Advertisement

Subway bread isn’t bread, Irish court says

The Subway logo is seen on a soft drink cup next to a sandwich at a restaurant in Londonderry, N.H., Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
The Subway logo is seen on a soft drink cup next to a sandwich at a restaurant in Londonderry, N.H., Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Ireland’s Supreme Court has ruled that bread sold by the fast food chain Subway contains so much sugar that it cannot be legally defined as bread.

The ruling came in a tax dispute brought by Bookfinders Ltd., an Irish Subway franchisee, which argued that some of its takeaway products - including teas, coffees and heated sandwiches - were not liable for value-added tax.

A panel of judges rejected the appeal Tuesday, ruling that the bread sold by Subway contains too much sugar to be categorized as a “staple food,” which is not taxed.

“There is no dispute that the bread supplied by Subway in its heated sandwiches has a sugar content of 10% of the weight of the flour included in the dough, and thus exceeds the 2% specified,” the judgement read.

The law makes a distinction between “bread as a staple food” and other baked goods “which are, or approach, confectionery or fancy baked goods,” the judgement said.

Bookfinders was appealing a 2006 decision by authorities who refused to refund value-added tax payments. Lower courts had dismissed the case before it reached the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

High demand for flu shots? Experts hope to avoid ‘twindemic’

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A record number of flu vaccine doses are on the way, between 194 million and 198 million for the U.S. alone.

National

Families struggle to pay rent, face eviction

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
Many U.S. families are struggling to pay rent, face eviction despite a national moratorium on most evictions until the end of the year.

National

Police in Ukraine investigate death of US Embassy employee

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Embassy confirmed the woman was a U.S. citizen in a statement and said they were “heartbroken” to report her death.

National

NY diocese files for bankruptcy amid clergy abuse lawsuits

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 200 lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by clergy members have been filed against the diocese since the 2019 passage of New York’s Child Victims Act.

National Politics

Facebook tightens political ad bans as US election nears

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
With just over a month to go before Americans head en masse to the polls in an extraordinarily contentious election, Facebook is expanding restrictions on political advertising, including new bans on messages claiming widespread voter fraud.

Latest News

National Politics

White House ups bid in last-ditch COVID talks with Congress

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
The White House is backing a $400 per week pandemic jobless benefit and is dangling the possibility of a COVID-19 relief bill above $1.5 trillion as last-ditch, pre-election negotiations hit a critical phase Thursday.

National

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend grieve their miscarriage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Teigen wrote that they were “driving home from the hospital with no baby. This is unreal.”

National

NFL postpones Steelers-Titans after 2 more positive tests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL said a new game date would be announced “shortly.”

National

Man carjacked while streaming on Facebook Live in Washington, D.C.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJLA Staff
Warkaw Anagaw regularly broadcasts his opposition of the Ethiopian government. However, his stream was interrupted Sunday by two men with guns.

National

Man carjacked while streaming on Facebook Live in Washington D.C.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Warkaw Anagaw regularly broadcasts his opposition of the Ethiopian government. However, his stream was interrupted Sunday by two men with guns.