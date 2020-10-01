Advertisement

Supreme Court declines review of Meridian murder case

The Mississippi Supreme Court declined to review the appeal of Christopher Morris, convicted in 2016 for the killing of Manuel Torres in 2013.
The Mississippi Supreme Court declined to review the appeal of Christopher Morris, convicted in 2016 for the killing of Manuel Torres in 2013.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Supreme Court has declined to review the appeal of Christopher Morris, who was convicted of the September 2013 death of Manuel Torres. Torres was shot during an altercation, was hospitalized and died days later of his injuries.

Morris went to trial in 2016 and his appeal was denied by the Mississippi Court of Appeals in January 2020. He raised several issues at that time but the appeals court found no error and affirmed the guilty verdict and sentence.

Morris received life without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder, ten years for aggravated assault, and ten years for shooting into a dwelling. The court ordered the ten-year sentences to run concurrently and consecutively to the life sentence.

The high court’s decision not to review the case means the Mississippi Court of Appeals ruling stands.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

