Alabama beaches open again

The Alabama Gulf Coast beaches reopened to visitors Friday.
The Alabama Gulf Coast beaches reopened to visitors Friday.(Source: WSFA)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALABAMA (WTOK) - The Alabama Gulf Coast beaches reopened to visitors Friday. Businesses on the coast depend on tourism to survive, and missing out on revenue from Hurricane Sally cost them.

State officials advised guests to be patient because some attractions and activities won’t be up and running for a while.

Curfews for Gulf Shores and Fort Morgan have been lifted. Orange Beach has a curfew on waterways from 10:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. until further notice.

Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism report that cleanup is moving quickly, but due to safety concerns, most public beach access points will remain closed until further notice.

Here’s a list of access points affected by the storm:

Gulf Shores
Gulf Place
West Gulf Place
West 5th Street
West 6th Street
West 10th Street
West 12th Street
West 13th Street
Little Lagoon Pass park
Gulf State Park
Gulf State Park Pier
Gulf State Park Pavilion
Beach access at Perdidp Beach Blvd and State Park Road 2
Orange Beach
Romar Beach
Cotton Bayou
Alabama Point (including under Perdido Pass Bridge) and Alabama Point East

These extended closures of public access areas are strictly due to safety concerns. Repairs to boardwalks and other damaged areas will take place as quickly as possible. Reopening of access points and parking lots should begin in mid-October as soon as they are fully repaired and deemed safe.

Visitors should contact their lodging accommodation provider for specific information related to their stay. All visitors must be prepared to show proof of reservation at any time in the event access to an area is restricted.

