Alabama beaches open again

ALABAMA (WTOK) - The Alabama Gulf Coast beaches reopened to visitors Friday. Businesses on the coast depend on tourism to survive, and missing out on revenue from Hurricane Sally cost them.

State officials advised guests to be patient because some attractions and activities won’t be up and running for a while.

Curfews for Gulf Shores and Fort Morgan have been lifted. Orange Beach has a curfew on waterways from 10:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. until further notice.

Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism report that cleanup is moving quickly, but due to safety concerns, most public beach access points will remain closed until further notice.

Here’s a list of access points affected by the storm:

Gulf Shores Gulf Place West Gulf Place West 5th Street West 6th Street West 10th Street West 12th Street West 13th Street Little Lagoon Pass park Gulf State Park Gulf State Park Pier Gulf State Park Pavilion Beach access at Perdidp Beach Blvd and State Park Road 2

Orange Beach Romar Beach Cotton Bayou Alabama Point (including under Perdido Pass Bridge) and Alabama Point East

These extended closures of public access areas are strictly due to safety concerns. Repairs to boardwalks and other damaged areas will take place as quickly as possible. Reopening of access points and parking lots should begin in mid-October as soon as they are fully repaired and deemed safe.

Visitors should contact their lodging accommodation provider for specific information related to their stay. All visitors must be prepared to show proof of reservation at any time in the event access to an area is restricted.

