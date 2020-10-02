Bailey Haunted Firehouse returns

BAILEY, Miss. (WTOK) - The annual Bailey Haunted Firehouse is back for another year of ghouls, goblins, screams and scares.

Friday was the opening night for the event at the Bailey Fire Department on Highway 495. There are some new changes this year when it comes to wearing a mask and social distancing.

They are trying to make sure everyone is safe from the coronavirus, but not from spooky characters from your favorite Halloween stories.

The Bailey Haunted Firehouse is how the department raises money every year. It starts Friday, Oct. 2 at 7:00 p.m. The haunted house is open every weekend in October.

