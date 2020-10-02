Advertisement

Bailey Haunted Firehouse returns

Bailey Haunted Firehouse
Bailey Haunted Firehouse(WTOK)
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAILEY, Miss. (WTOK) - The annual Bailey Haunted Firehouse is back for another year of ghouls, goblins, screams and scares.

Friday was the opening night for the event at the Bailey Fire Department on Highway 495. There are some new changes this year when it comes to wearing a mask and social distancing.

They are trying to make sure everyone is safe from the coronavirus, but not from spooky characters from your favorite Halloween stories.

The Bailey Haunted Firehouse is how the department raises money every year. It starts Friday, Oct. 2 at 7:00 p.m. The haunted house is open every weekend in October.

For more information on the Bailey Haunted Firehouse click here.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Local officials react to statewide mask mandate

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT
Local officials react to the mask mandate being allowed to expire.

Community

Meridian extends local mask mandate

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT
Mayor Percy Bland announced that masks will still be required for the city of Meridian until October 31.

News

First Responders: Hannah Gardner

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT
In our latest First Responders we travel to the Martin Volunteer Fire Department to meet Hannah Gardner.

Local

Have you completed the Census? Sumter County stresses why it’s important

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Sumter County leaders point out that the information collected determines the amount of federal funding for important programs.

Latest News

News

Annual Household Hazardous Waste Day this Saturday

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT
|
By Intisar Faulkner
Annual Household Hazardous Waste Day this Saturday in Meridian at 3 locations.

News

Postal Service mailer causes confusion among local voters

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT
A recent mailer from the United States Postal Service is causing confusion among local voters.

Local

Local talent, Jamal Roberts, honored at council meeting

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT
The Meridian City Council honored a local artist at this week’s meeting. Jamal Roberts was given a certificate of recognition for his recent performances on BET’s ‘Sunday’s Best.’

Community

New timeline given for Threefoot Marriott project

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT
The scheduled completion date for the new Threefoot Marriott has been pushed back, but not by much.

News

Salvation Army of Meridian on standby to help Sally victims

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT
|
By Intisar Faulkner
After Hurricane Sally makes landfall, the Salvation Army of Meridian is on standby to help storm victims.

News

Meridian lost one of its bravest four years ago

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT
It has been four years since Eric Gustafson died responding to a 911 call.