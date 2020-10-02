Advertisement

Braves defeat Reds 5-0, marking first postseason series win since 2001

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-0 at Truist Park Thursday afternoon, winning an MLB postseason series for the first time since 2001.

Ronald Acuña Jr. had three hits for the NL East champions, including a run-scoring double in the fifth. After winning Wednesday’s NL Wild Card series opener 1-0 in 13 innings, Atlanta broke open Game 2 on two-run homers by Marcell Ozuna and Adam Duvall off Raisel Iglesias in the eighth.

Ian Anderson struck out nine in six innings as the Braves snapped their record-tying string of losses in 10 consecutive postseason rounds since their last playoff series win in 2001.

Just like in 2001, when Hall of Famers Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz helped lead the way, Atlanta’s pitching staff delivered.The 22-year-old Anderson allowed two hits and walked two in his playoff debut after six regular-season starts. Will Smith, Chris Martin and Mark Melancon each threw one perfect inning.

Braves pitching did not allow the Reds to score any runs throughout the 22-innings of play, marking an MLB postseason record.

Next up, the Braves will travel to Houston to play Miami or the Chicago Cubs in the NL Division Series.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

