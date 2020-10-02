COVID-19 in Mississippi: 99,558 cases, 2,999 deaths reported by health dept.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 99,558. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 672 new cases and 20 new deaths Friday.

So far, 2,999 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests done in the state totals 823,185 as of September 27. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 89,737 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 620 52 90 29 Kemper 291 15 39 9 Lauderdale 2101 127 260 74 Neshoba 1632 104 124 37 Newton 789 25 39 8 Wayne 923 21 59 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.