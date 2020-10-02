Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 99,558 cases, 2,999 deaths reported by health dept.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 672 new cases and 20 new deaths Friday.
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 672 new cases and 20 new deaths Friday.
By WLBT Digital
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 99,558. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 672 new cases and 20 new deaths Friday.

So far, 2,999 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests done in the state totals 823,185 as of September 27. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 89,737 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke620529029
Kemper29115399
Lauderdale210112726074
Neshoba163210412437
Newton78925398
Wayne923215910

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

