East Central football falls to Jones in season opener

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2020 JUCO football season got underway Thursday night with East Central Community College (ECCC) hitting the road to face Jones College.

The Warriors would snag the first points of the game off an early 33-yard field goal from Robens Beauplan.

It wouldn’t take long for the Bobcats to respond with a 10-play, 76-yard drive that ended with a touchdown on the ground from Romal Webb.

The Warriors trailed 7-2 heading into the second quarter but would enter the locker room at halftime down 24-3.

East Central struggled offensively to get much going in the game while defensively, the Warriors had zero answers for the Bobcats' run heavy offense.

The Warriors would not score a single touchdown on the night, falling 34-5 against the Bobcats.

East Central is back home Tuesday when the Warriors host Southwest Mississippi Community College.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.