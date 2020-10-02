Football suspended at Southeast Lauderdale High School due to COVID-19 concerns

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County School District (LCSD) has suspended all football operations at Southeast Lauderdale High School for the next 14 days due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a statement sent out by LCSD Communications Director Andrea Williams.

“The decision was determined by following the established decision matrix established by the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) and the LCSD...the safety of our students and staff will always be our main concern as we continue to navigate these uncharted waters," LCSD Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain said.

Full statement from LCSD Superintendent Dr. John Mark-Cain: pic.twitter.com/UFiNrgz6zT — Ellie French (@elliefrenchTV) October 2, 2020

The Tigers are on a bye this week but were scheduled to face Forest on Oct. 9 on the road.

