Advertisement

Football suspended at Southeast Lauderdale High School due to COVID-19 concerns

The Tigers had a bye this week but were scheduled to face Forest on the road Oct. 9
The Tigers had a bye this week but were scheduled to face Forest on the road Oct. 9(WTOK Sports)
By Ellie French
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County School District (LCSD) has suspended all football operations at Southeast Lauderdale High School for the next 14 days due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a statement sent out by LCSD Communications Director Andrea Williams.

“The decision was determined by following the established decision matrix established by the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) and the LCSD...the safety of our students and staff will always be our main concern as we continue to navigate these uncharted waters," LCSD Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain said.

The Tigers are on a bye this week but were scheduled to face Forest on Oct. 9 on the road.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.

Sports

East Central football falls to Jones in season opener

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ellie French
The Bobcats had almost 500 yards of total offense on the night

Sports

Sports 10PM - October 1, 2020

Updated: 15 hours ago
Sports 10PM - October 1, 2020

Sports

Sports 6PM - October 1, 2020

Updated: 20 hours ago
Sports 6PM - October 1, 2020

Latest News

Sports

Braves defeat Reds 5-0, marking first postseason series win since 2001

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Braves will face the winner of the Marlins-Cubs series in the NLDS

Sports

Lamar girls soccer ready for the playoffs

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:42 PM CDT
|
By Travis Pettis
Lamar girl’s soccer team locked up the number one seed in next week’s Division II playoffs.

Sports

Sports 6PM - September 30, 2020

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT
Sports 6PM - September 30, 2020

Sports

Troy, South Alabama football game postponed because of COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT
|
By WSFA Staff
The Trojans won't be able to play on Saturday due to COVID-19 on the South Alabama Jaguars football team

Sports

East Central one day away from start of 2020 JUCO football season

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:51 AM CDT
|
By Ellie French
The No. 21 Warriors will look to snap a three-year losing streak against No. 7 Jones

Sports

Sports 6PM - September 29, 2020

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:43 PM CDT
Sports 6PM - September 29, 2020