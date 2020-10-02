Advertisement

Locals react to news of President’s positive test

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for COVID-19 has Meridian residents worried about the president’s health. Trump is 74.

We talked to some of you Friday after the news broke.

Meridian barber, Kevin Lewis, says when he heard the news, he was shocked. He says this as a reminder of the severity of COVID-19.

Lewis also says that people should follow the recommended CDC guidelines to protect themselves and others.

We’ll have more on this topic on Newscenter 11 at 5, 6 and 10.

