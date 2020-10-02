Advertisement

Meridian police chief candidate to meet with city leaders

An MPD patrol car.
(WTOK)
By Brianna Bynum
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A police chief candidate could go before the Meridian City Council next week.

Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Kelly said the candidate plans to meet soon with members of the council to get acquainted. If the mayor decides to bring the candidate before the entire council on Tuesday, a vote will be made on the appointment that day.

Kelly said there are some concerns surrounding the candidate that will be discussed among city leaders over the next few days.

“What we need to do is get the right candidate in. We’re working to do that,” said Kelly. “If this candidate doesn’t work out, we will continue our search to find another candidate to fill our position. It’s too important to leave that position open.”

The Meridian Police Department has been without a full time chief since January. Lt. Patrick Gale is currently serving as acting chief.

