Advertisement

Mississippi Power to reopen payment centers

Mississippi Power is reopening its bill payment offices in Meridian, Gulfport and Hattiesburg Monday, Oct. 5, after being closed to walk-in customers since March.
Mississippi Power is reopening its bill payment offices in Meridian, Gulfport and Hattiesburg Monday, Oct. 5, after being closed to walk-in customers since March.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Power is reopening its bill payment offices in Meridian, Gulfport and Hattiesburg Monday, Oct. 5, after being closed to walk-in customers since March.

There are several safety procedures in place and precautions are being taken to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.

“Building Services worked hard to make sure our offices were ready to safely serve customers,” said General Service Manager Chris Wheeler. “By removing unneeded furniture in the lobbies, adding additional signage and installing plexiglass shields at service windows to protect our Customer Service Representatives, we’ve made the space conducive for business transactions while upholding COVID-19 protocols.”

The company’s bill payment offices will continue to follow CDC guidelines.

Safety Protocols
Requiring customers to wear facial coverings
Limiting the number of customers in the lobbies
Placing directional and informational signs to encourage social distancing and safe habits.
Sanitizing service desks, offices and high-contact areas regularly.
Installing barriers between Customer Service Representative workstations.
Removing additional chairs and furniture from office lobbies to limit customer crowding.
Identifying entry and exit points to direct the flow of traffic.
Ensuring employees have proper personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves.
Providing hand-sanitizing stations.

Customers will still be encouraged to use drive-thru and drop box options. Each location will continue to have multiple service options for customers.

Customers may also keep their transactions with Mississippi Power completely digital by visiting the company’s website here and setting up an online account.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Thousands flock to Highway 15 seeking hidden treasures

Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Highway 15 Yard Sale brings folks from all across the Southeast shopping for bargains

Local

Locals react to news of President’s positive test

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
Meridian barber, Kevin Lewis, was shocked. He says this as a reminder of the severity of COVID-19.

News

New details in the discovery of human remains

Updated: 52 minutes ago
The investigation continues into the discovery of human remains that were found Thursday.

Local

Meridian police chief candidate to meet with city leaders

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Brianna Bynum
If the mayor decides to bring the candidate before the entire council on Tuesday, a vote will be made on the appointment that day.

Latest News

Sports

Football suspended at Southeast Lauderdale High School due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ellie French
Football operations will be suspended for 14 days, according to the statement

News

Watch out for deer on the highways this fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
If you are ever in a situation where a deer runs out in front of your car, remember this: Don’t veer for deer.

State

Alabama beaches open again

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism report that cleanup is moving quickly, but due to safety concerns, most public beach access points will remain closed until further notice.

Hurricane

Tropical Depression Twenty-Five forms in the Caribbean Sea

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Tropical Depression Twenty-Five is expected to become a tropical storm by Saturday morning and be named Gamma.

State

State leaders offer prayers for President, First Lady

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WLBT Digital
State leaders offered their prayers for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after the couple tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 99,558 cases, 2,999 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WLBT Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 672 new cases and 20 new deaths Friday.