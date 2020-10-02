Mississippi Power to reopen payment centers

GULFPORT, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Power is reopening its bill payment offices in Meridian, Gulfport and Hattiesburg Monday, Oct. 5, after being closed to walk-in customers since March.

There are several safety procedures in place and precautions are being taken to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.

“Building Services worked hard to make sure our offices were ready to safely serve customers,” said General Service Manager Chris Wheeler. “By removing unneeded furniture in the lobbies, adding additional signage and installing plexiglass shields at service windows to protect our Customer Service Representatives, we’ve made the space conducive for business transactions while upholding COVID-19 protocols.”

The company’s bill payment offices will continue to follow CDC guidelines.

Safety Protocols Requiring customers to wear facial coverings Limiting the number of customers in the lobbies Placing directional and informational signs to encourage social distancing and safe habits. Sanitizing service desks, offices and high-contact areas regularly. Installing barriers between Customer Service Representative workstations. Removing additional chairs and furniture from office lobbies to limit customer crowding. Identifying entry and exit points to direct the flow of traffic. Ensuring employees have proper personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves. Providing hand-sanitizing stations.

Customers will still be encouraged to use drive-thru and drop box options. Each location will continue to have multiple service options for customers.

Customers may also keep their transactions with Mississippi Power completely digital by visiting the company’s website here and setting up an online account.

