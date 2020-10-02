New details in the discovery of human remains

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The investigation continues into the discovery of human remains found Thursday in Meridian. Authorities say the bones were located in a wooded area near 22nd Avenue South.

Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler says he believes the person died nine months to one year ago.

Investigators are combing the woods in search of more remains associated with the ones found. Cobler says once that’s complete the bones will be sent to the State Forensic Anthropologist Office to determine ethnicity and possible cause of death.

Cobler says foul play is not suspected at this time.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.