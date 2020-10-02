New details on Burger King shooting

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Philadelphia authorities Friday released the name of a suspect in a Thursday morning shooting at Burger King on West Beacon Street.

25-year-old Qwuntorez Kirkland was apprehended Thursday afternoon and is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Kirkland is being held at Winston-Choctaw County Correctional Facility. Bond is not available at this time.

After the shooting, the Philadelphia Police Department, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department and Winston County Sheriff’s Department looked for Kirkland’s car based on a description they were given. His car was spotted traveling south on Highway 15 Thursday afternoon.

Philadelphia police posted on Facebook, “An officer with the Philadelphia Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop when the suspect fled. A pursuit ensued. The suspect was pursued by officers from several agencies and was eventually caught in Kemper County and taken into custody.”

The shooting Thursday sent nearby schools into lockdown mode as a precaution.

The investigation is ongoing.

