Secretary of state visits West Alabama

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER COUNTY, AL. (WTOK) - Secretary of state John Merrill made an appearance in Sumter County to discuss Alabama’s new voting methods for this year’s general election.

Voters who are at serious risk of illness can now cast their vote curbside or mail in their absentee ballot. This is to minimize possible exposure to COVID-19. Merrill said 62 of the state’s 67-counties now have electronic poll books for voters. Merrill said this will reduce the wait time by 60 to 75 percent. Merrill also said all 1,980 poll sites will be taking extra safety measures.

“When they go to the polling site, they will find our workers wearing masks. They have latex and non-latex gloves. There will be hand sanitizer everywhere, disinfecting wipes, and disinfectant spray. We want to ensure that we are following all the procedures related to the centers of disease control’s best practices. We are also following Dr. Scott Harris, our state health officer,” said Secretary of state John Merrill.

Merrill said in 2015 the state registered over one million new voters.

