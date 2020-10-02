State leaders offer prayers for President, First Lady

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State leaders offered their prayers for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after the couple tested positive for COVID-19.

Governor Tate Reeves recently spoke at a White House briefing just a few days before the announcement.

Reeves and other local leaders extended their prayers on social media.

Praying for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as they battle Coronavirus. In Mississippi, we know the power of prayer. We know that it is real, and that God heals. Let’s get a prayer team going for the President as he leads the country even while sick! — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) October 2, 2020

Gayle and I are praying for the President and the First Lady. We hope they continue to feel well and recover quickly. https://t.co/MNA0IfRXY6 — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) October 2, 2020

Like so many in MS and across the USA and world, I am praying for a swift recovery for @realdonaldtrump and @FLOTUS as they fight #COVID19. The American people stand strong with you. May God continue to bless you and everyone affected by the #coronavirus. https://t.co/Wahzd9wNZd — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) October 2, 2020

Praying for President Trump and his wife. States and localities should be careful when opening up. After this, we all should follow the advice of the health professionals. This pandemic is not a hoax. #WearAMask — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) October 2, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers are with President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, the Trump family, and our nation this morning. Our First Family, like our nation, is strong, and I will continue to pray for a speedy recovery. — Congressman Michael Guest (@RepMichaelGuest) October 2, 2020

I, along with all Americans, pray for the safe recovery of our President and First Lady. Their personal health should be paramount to any other concern, including political. — Delbert Hosemann (@DelbertHosemann) October 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.