State leaders offer prayers for President, First Lady

President Donald Trump stands on stage with first lady Melania Trump after the first presidential debate with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president tweeted early Friday. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State leaders offered their prayers for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after the couple tested positive for COVID-19.

Governor Tate Reeves recently spoke at a White House briefing just a few days before the announcement.

Reeves and other local leaders extended their prayers on social media.

