Sunny and cool on our Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! Temperatures are in the upper-40s to low-50s on our Friday morning under clear skies. We look to see sunny skies on our Friday with temperatures only climbing into the upper-60s to low-70s. This will be about 10-12 degrees below average for this time of year! Tonight will be chilly with Saturday morning lows in the mid-40s.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the mid-70s. There was the possibility of a cold frontal passage bringing some showers on Sunday; however, it now looks like the front will fizzle out before it gets here and thus we will stay dry for Sunday. We will also be dry for Monday and Tuesday, with high temperatures returning to the low-80s by Tuesday.

Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies with a chance of stray showers. Most of us will remain dry. Wednesday will also be the warmest day of the next seven with highs in the mid-80s. We’ll cool down a bit for Thursday as high temperatures drop into the upper-70s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies on our Thursday.

