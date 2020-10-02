Advertisement

Sunny and cool on our Friday

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! Temperatures are in the upper-40s to low-50s on our Friday morning under clear skies. We look to see sunny skies on our Friday with temperatures only climbing into the upper-60s to low-70s. This will be about 10-12 degrees below average for this time of year! Tonight will be chilly with Saturday morning lows in the mid-40s.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the mid-70s. There was the possibility of a cold frontal passage bringing some showers on Sunday; however, it now looks like the front will fizzle out before it gets here and thus we will stay dry for Sunday. We will also be dry for Monday and Tuesday, with high temperatures returning to the low-80s by Tuesday.

Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies with a chance of stray showers. Most of us will remain dry. Wednesday will also be the warmest day of the next seven with highs in the mid-80s. We’ll cool down a bit for Thursday as high temperatures drop into the upper-70s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies on our Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Weather - October 1, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
Weather - October 1, 2020

WTOK

Cold front reinforces chill beneath tonight’s full moon

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Morning chill is going to become chillier, and afternoon warmth is going to become less warm.

News

MSU Homecoming Queen is WTOK’s Weekend Meteorologist

Updated: 11 hours ago
MSU Homecoming Queen Shelby Mason

Weather

Mild and sunny on our Thursday

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:34 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
We’ll see mostly sunny skies on our Thursday with high temperatures climbing into the low-80s.

Latest News

WTOK

Cold front brings reinforcing chill Thursday night and Friday

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:16 PM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
Another cold front is on track to move through Mississippi and Alabama on Thursday.

Weather

Weather - September 30, 2020

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT
Weather - September 30, 2020

Weather Forecast

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 30th, 2020

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:26 AM CDT
Absolute Splendor Today

Weather

We are dry for the rest of the work week

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
We look to see plenty of sunshine on our Wednesday with temperatures climbing into the upper-70s.

WTOK

Chilly mornings complimented by warm afternoon

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
Our Tuesday started with some cool 50s. Our Wednesday could start with some cooler 40s.

Weather

Weather - September 29, 2020

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT
Weather - September 29, 2020