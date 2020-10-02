This weekend will feel like fall

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Weather will feel like fall through the weekend with chilly mornings and unseasonably cool afternoons.

Friday Night Football Forecast

If you’re planning to go to one of the high school football games this evening, you should take along a jacket. You may not need it when you first get to the stadium, but we will cool into the 50s by halftime. Expect low-to-mid 50s by the end of the games tonight. Otherwise, weather looks perfect for Football Friday!

Weekend Forecast

The weekend looks stellar, too! Saturday will be sunny. We’ll start with some chill - the morning low temperature will be near 46 degrees. The afternoon will be near 74 degrees - comfortably warm, but unseasonably cool. Sunday will be a little bit warmer but still cooler than normal. The day starts cool with a morning low of 49 degrees and warms beneath sunshine to a high temperature of 77 degrees.

Drought Monitor Update

The weekly update from the Drought Monitor was not good news for our area. Even with the tropical help last week, abnormally dry conditions are expanding across East Mississippi. The rainfall was more beneficial for the Northwest Delta where moderate drought conditions have been suppressed for now. However, long-range forecasts indicate overall below-normal precipitation for at least the next two weeks. The dry conditions will become drier and more widespread, and drought could be forming. Lakes and rivers are already running a bit low, and they are likely to keep subsiding.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.