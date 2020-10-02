Thousands flock to Highway 15 seeking hidden treasures

UNION, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Highway 15 Yard Sale started Thursday and will continue through the rest of the weekend. The semi-final event is an opportunity for people to experience the small towns and communities from Newton to Louisville and find some great sales along the way.

Today, people from state states and cities came together to enjoy the fantastic weather and do a lot of bargain hunting.

“We promote this for our vendors,” said Timmy Bozeman, the Administrator for the High 15 Yard Sale. “A lot of this is their living. Some, this is their hobby. They go out and hunt just like everybody else. This like I said is a one of a kind thing for this area that helps this whole community.”

“It’s important for people to realize that there’s sales all up and down the highway," said Teresa Westbrook, a vendor at the yard sale. "Anybody that happens to live on 15 can set up sale their stuff in their front yard or whatever. That’s why we call it a road sale. You can travel, eat, shop and enjoy the fabulous weather.”

The event, which runs through Sunday, features around 130 vendors from all across the Southeast.

