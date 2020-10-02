Advertisement

Thousands flock to Highway 15 seeking hidden treasures

Highway 15 Yard Sale
Highway 15 Yard Sale(WTOK)
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Highway 15 Yard Sale started Thursday and will continue through the rest of the weekend. The semi-final event is an opportunity for people to experience the small towns and communities from Newton to Louisville and find some great sales along the way.

Today, people from state states and cities came together to enjoy the fantastic weather and do a lot of bargain hunting.

“We promote this for our vendors,” said Timmy Bozeman, the Administrator for the High 15 Yard Sale. “A lot of this is their living. Some, this is their hobby. They go out and hunt just like everybody else. This like I said is a one of a kind thing for this area that helps this whole community.”

“It’s important for people to realize that there’s sales all up and down the highway," said Teresa Westbrook, a vendor at the yard sale. "Anybody that happens to live on 15 can set up sale their stuff in their front yard or whatever. That’s why we call it a road sale. You can travel, eat, shop and enjoy the fabulous weather.”

The event, which runs through Sunday, features around 130 vendors from all across the Southeast.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Locals react to news of President’s positive test

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
Meridian barber, Kevin Lewis, was shocked. He says this as a reminder of the severity of COVID-19.

Local

Mississippi Power to reopen payment centers

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Bill payment offices in Meridian, Gulfport and Hattiesburg reopen to the public Oct. 5

News

New details in the discovery of human remains

Updated: 53 minutes ago
The investigation continues into the discovery of human remains that were found Thursday.

Sports

Football suspended at Southeast Lauderdale High School due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ellie French
Football operations will be suspended for 14 days, according to the statement

Latest News

News

Watch out for deer on the highways this fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
If you are ever in a situation where a deer runs out in front of your car, remember this: Don’t veer for deer.

State

Alabama beaches open again

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism report that cleanup is moving quickly, but due to safety concerns, most public beach access points will remain closed until further notice.

Hurricane

Tropical Depression Twenty-Five forms in the Caribbean Sea

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Tropical Depression Twenty-Five is expected to become a tropical storm by Saturday morning and be named Gamma.

State

State leaders offer prayers for President, First Lady

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WLBT Digital
State leaders offered their prayers for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after the couple tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 99,558 cases, 2,999 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WLBT Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 672 new cases and 20 new deaths Friday.

National

Texas Sen. Cruz eyed for Supreme Court justice if spot opens up

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jillian Angeline
In his career, he argued nine cases before the Supreme Court and wrote more than 80 U.S. Supreme Court briefs.