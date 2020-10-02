Advertisement

Tropical Depression Twenty-Five forms in the Caribbean Sea

Latest Forecast Track for T.D. 25
By Andrew Samet
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Depression Twenty-Five has formed in the northwestern Caribbean Sea, between Honduras and western Cuba. Winds are currently sustained at 35 mph. T.D. 25 is expected to become a tropical storm by Saturday morning and be named Gamma.

The storm is expected to make landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico by Saturday night. It will then head north into the Gulf of Mexico, but the system is forecast to make a sharp-west turn once in the Gulf. From there, plenty of uncertainty remains as to how strong the system will get or where it will impact land.

Another tropical wave is also lingering east of T.D. 25 and in the eastern Caribbean Sea. This wave is going to be moving westward and has a 30% chance of development over the next 5-days.

