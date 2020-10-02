Tropical Depression Twenty-Five is expected to become a tropical storm by Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Depression 25 formed in the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday.

Tropical storm watches and warnings have been issued for parts of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. The depression is expected to become Tropical Storm Gamma by Saturday morning.

The system is expected to be contained to the far southern Gulf of Mexico through at least next Wednesday with only modest strengthening.

