Watch out for deer on the highways this fall

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the state averages over 3,700 deer-related accidents each year. In 2019, there were around 4,000 accidents involving deer.

“You know, deer are simply unpredictable, especially when they’re scared," said Michael Flood, a public information officer at MDOT. "So drivers should just be very vigilant, avoid distractions, and wear a seat belt.”

Officials with MDOT recommend using your high beams at night when no traffic is approaching you. This can help you spot deer.

“As the season turns to autumn, and the days get shorter, and the less daylight, the more deer get more active and travel onto our highways and create some situations for our motorists,” Flood said.

If you are ever in a situation where a deer runs out in front of your car, remember this: Don’t veer for deer.

“If a deer runs out in front a moving car, just be sure to remain calm, brake firmly, and don’t panic," said Flood. "Swerving can cause these drivers to lose control of their vehicles and it can cause an even more serious accident if there’s motorists around or that kind of thing.”

About 20% of deer-related accidents occur in the early morning hours. Over half of crashes happen between 5 p.m. and midnight.

“Deer are herd animals, so, you know, take extra caution for deer lingering around the same area," Flood said. "It’s usually if you see one deer, there’s likely more in the area just past that. Just remain vigilant when driving at dawn and dusk.”

