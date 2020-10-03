Candy Crawl, Halloween to continue in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian city leaders say the city’s annual Candy Crawl is still expected to happen this month.

The event offers a safe Trick-or treating environment for residents and often features different activities including arts and crafts and games.

Community Development Director Laura Carmichael said activities that require close gatherings will not be available this year.

“We probably will not have the inflatables and some of those activities that would be a little less safe for our participants. We’re going to be planning a safe, fun event for our citizens,” said Carmichael.

The event is scheduled for October 27.

Carmichael says the city could implement Halloween Day guidelines including specific hours for Trick-or-treating. The city is expected to release more information about the candy crawl and Halloween on Tuesday.

