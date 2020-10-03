Advertisement

Candy Crawl, Halloween to continue in Meridian

Candy crawl.
Candy crawl.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian city leaders say the city’s annual Candy Crawl is still expected to happen this month.

The event offers a safe Trick-or treating environment for residents and often features different activities including arts and crafts and games.

Community Development Director Laura Carmichael said activities that require close gatherings will not be available this year.

“We probably will not have the inflatables and some of those activities that would be a little less safe for our participants. We’re going to be planning a safe, fun event for our citizens,” said Carmichael.

The event is scheduled for October 27.

Carmichael says the city could implement Halloween Day guidelines including specific hours for Trick-or-treating. The city is expected to release more information about the candy crawl and Halloween on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Temperatures will be in the upper 70’s tomorrow with clear skies

Updated: 16 minutes ago
This week will be full of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s. By Wednesday we start to warm up, but a small cold front will be coming through so temperatures will get knocked back down to the upper 70′s. By Friday we can start to see a few isolated showers in the area that could stick around on Saturday.

Local

President Trump’s diagnosis: will it impact opinions about the virus?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brianna Bynum
President Trump’s COVID diagnosis continues to spark controversy regarding the virus and preventive measures surrounding it.

State

State leaders discuss their bouts with COVID-19, react to Trump’s diagnosis

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By C.J. LeMaster
Three days before President Trump tested positive for COVID-19, he met with Governor Tate Reeves.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 100,167 cases, 3,011 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
So far, 3,011 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Latest News

News

Local lawmakers send prayers for President & First Lady

Updated: 20 hours ago
Local lawmakers send prayers for President & First Lady

Local

Will Trump’s COVID diagnosis impact the election?

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Brianna Bynum
Trump is 74 and is in a high-risk group for COVID complications.

News

Will Trump’s COVID diagnosis impact the election?

Updated: 23 hours ago
Will Trump’s COVID diagnosis impact the election

News

Thousands flock to Highway 15 seeking hidden treasures

Updated: 23 hours ago
Thousands flock to Highway 15 seeking hidden treasures

News

Meridian police chief candidate to meet with city leaders

Updated: 23 hours ago
Meridian police chief candidate to meet with city leaders

News

Locals react to news of President’s positive test

Updated: 23 hours ago
Locals react to news of President’s positive test