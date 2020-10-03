Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 100,167 cases, 3,011 deaths reported by health dept.

The number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 100,167.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 609 new cases and 16 new deaths Saturday.

So far, 3,011 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests done in the state totals 823,185 as of September 27. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 89,737 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

