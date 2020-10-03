Cross Creek Rivalry: Nanih Waiya defeats Noxapater by 41 to stay undefeated

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Nanih Waiya hosted Noxapater on Thursday night for their annual “Cross Creek Rivalry” game.

The Warriors would dominate in this year’s matchup, winning 47-6 and extending their win streak to 19.

Nanih Waiya’s Tyquan McCully would punch his way through the Tiger defense on a rushing touchdown that gave the Warriors a 7-0 lead with under five minutes left in the first quarter. He would tack on another rushing touchdown in the first quarter to give Nanih Waiya a 13-0 lead after the PAT was blocked.

Austin Sanders picked up two touchdowns on the ground to give Nanih Waiya a 26-0 led early in the third quarter.

The Warriors lead the Tigers 26-0 entering the fourth quarter and would add on three more touchdowns to defeat Noxapater by 41 points and win this season’s rivalry showdown.

Nanih Waiya improved to 5-0 on the season with the win while Noxapater fell to 1-4. The Warriors have a bye next week while the Tigers return home to host French Camp Academy for a district matchup.

