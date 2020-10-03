Advertisement

Cross Creek Rivalry: Nanih Waiya defeats Noxapater by 41 to stay undefeated

Nanih Waiya head coach James Courtney talks with his players during a timeout
Nanih Waiya head coach James Courtney talks with his players during a timeout(WTOK Sports)
By Ellie French
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Nanih Waiya hosted Noxapater on Thursday night for their annual “Cross Creek Rivalry” game.

The Warriors would dominate in this year’s matchup, winning 47-6 and extending their win streak to 19.

Nanih Waiya’s Tyquan McCully would punch his way through the Tiger defense on a rushing touchdown that gave the Warriors a 7-0 lead with under five minutes left in the first quarter. He would tack on another rushing touchdown in the first quarter to give Nanih Waiya a 13-0 lead after the PAT was blocked.

Austin Sanders picked up two touchdowns on the ground to give Nanih Waiya a 26-0 led early in the third quarter.

The Warriors lead the Tigers 26-0 entering the fourth quarter and would add on three more touchdowns to defeat Noxapater by 41 points and win this season’s rivalry showdown.

Nanih Waiya improved to 5-0 on the season with the win while Noxapater fell to 1-4. The Warriors have a bye next week while the Tigers return home to host French Camp Academy for a district matchup.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Football suspended at Southeast Lauderdale High School due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ellie French
Football operations will be suspended for 14 days, according to the statement

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.

Sports

East Central football falls to Jones in season opener

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:03 AM CDT
|
By Ellie French
The Bobcats had almost 500 yards of total offense on the night

Sports

Sports 10PM - October 1, 2020

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:38 AM CDT
Sports 10PM - October 1, 2020

Latest News

Sports

Sports 6PM - October 1, 2020

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:37 PM CDT
Sports 6PM - October 1, 2020

Sports

Braves defeat Reds 5-0, marking first postseason series win since 2001

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Braves will face the winner of the Marlins-Cubs series in the NLDS

Sports

Lamar girls soccer ready for the playoffs

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:42 PM CDT
|
By Travis Pettis
Lamar girl’s soccer team locked up the number one seed in next week’s Division II playoffs.

Sports

Sports 6PM - September 30, 2020

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT
Sports 6PM - September 30, 2020

Sports

Troy, South Alabama football game postponed because of COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT
|
By WSFA Staff
The Trojans won't be able to play on Saturday due to COVID-19 on the South Alabama Jaguars football team

Sports

East Central one day away from start of 2020 JUCO football season

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:51 AM CDT
|
By Ellie French
The No. 21 Warriors will look to snap a three-year losing streak against No. 7 Jones