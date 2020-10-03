President Trump’s diagnosis: will it impact opinions about the virus?

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - President Trump’s COVID diagnosis continues to spark controversy regarding the virus and preventive measures surrounding it.

Some citizens consider the virus to be a hoax and decline to take it seriously, but will the president’s diagnosis change their mind? A local resident shares his opinion.

“I think it definitely could affect some peoples opinions but for the most part, the country pretty much has their mind made up on whether or not they think it’s super serious," said Tim Sansing.

Resident Tonya Young said she thinks the president’s situation will bring more people to take precautions like wearing a mask. She adds that it’s never been an issue for her.

“We all should wear the masks and do what we have to do to protect ourselves and our families," said Young.

President Trump is being treated at Walter Reed Hospital where he is expected to stay for a few days.

