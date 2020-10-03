Temperatures will be in the upper 70’s tomorrow with clear skies

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Temperatures today have been in the lower 70′s and we will start to warm up tomorrow. However, if you are going for a morning run or out for breakfast you, may want to grab a jacket because we will have a bite in the air. Temperatures will be in the lower 50′s by 6 AM and stay that way until 7 AM. By 8 AM we will be in the mid 50′s but we will warm up to the upper 70′s by the afternoon. We are also going to remain dry and we aren’t seeing any rain on the EMEPA live radar.

Temperatures tonight are in the mid to upper 50′s and we will be getting cooler by the morning as we see the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. Through the mid-morning we will start to warm up and we will be in the lower to mid 70′s by lunch time. If you are grabbing a bite to eat after church it would be a great day to sit outside, but you might want to be in the sun because it will be a bit chiller in the shade and we will have a calm breeze. Through the afternoon we will see the upper 70′s but by 6 PM we will be in the mid 70′s. By the time you are going to bed tomorrow night temperatures will be in the mid 60′s so it will be warmer than tonight.

Even though we are seeing temperatures below our average right now, we won’t be in the mid 70′s for long. By October 8th through the 12th we will be warming into the mid 80′s and above our average which is 81 degrees. Conditions will still be above average from October 10th to the 16th. Our weather has been pretty quiet, but the Tropics are starting to see more action. Tropical Storm Gamma is making its way into the Gulf of Mexico but its current path takes a sharp west turn, so it won’t be coming close to the Gulf Coast.

This week will be full of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s. By Wednesday we start to warm up, but a small cold front will be coming through so temperatures will get knocked back down to the upper 70′s. By Friday we can start to see a few isolated showers in the area that could stick around on Saturday.

