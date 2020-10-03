Tropical Depression 25 upgraded to a tropical storm Friday evening

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Depression Twenty Five formed over the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday, then on Friday it evening it strengthened and became Tropical Storm Gamma.

Some strengthening is expected, but interaction with land is expected to limit intensification. Tropical Storm Warnings and Watches have been issued for parts of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. Tropical Storm Gamma is expected to make landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula very near the island of Cozumel during the day Saturday.

A track toward the northwest or north-northwest will bring Tropical Storm Gamma over the southern Gulf of Mexico on Sunday morning. The official forecast turns Gamma sharply to the west near the northern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula late Sunday and into Monday. Some potential exists for a track farther north, but the westward turn is likely - even if it happens a little farther north of the current forecast.

It will continue to move slowly through the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and is not expected to affect the United States through the forecast period, which ends Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.